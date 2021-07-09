Cuba Approves Use Of Home-Grown Covid Vaccine In An Emergency, Making It Latin America’s First

Cuba approved its home-grown Abdala vaccine for emergency use on Friday, making it the first Latin American coronavirus vaccine to reach this stage and potentially saving a region fighting a fatal pandemic on a shoestring budget.

After Abdala’s producers revealed last month that the vaccine candidate was more than 92 percent efficient at preventing Covid-19 disease after three doses, the country’s CECMED health regulator gave the green light.

Cuba is developing five coronavirus vaccines and began immunizing its citizens with two of them — Abdala and Soberana 2 – in May, even before they were approved.

6.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million citizens had received at least one dose of either vaccination by this week, with 1.6 million having received all three doses.

The country has not purchased or sought vaccines from outside sources, and it plans to immunize its whole population by the end of the year.

Abdala “shows efficacy of 92.28 percent in its three-dose scheme,” according to the state-run BioCubaFarma laboratory.

The World Health Organization has set a 50% efficacy threshold for coronavirus vaccinations to qualify for worldwide approval, however individual countries can authorize jabs for domestic use without the UN stamp.

The CECMED approved Abdala after determining that it met the requirements for “quality, safety, and effectiveness.”

Aica Laboratories, which makes the vaccine, said there was a “rigorous procedure of dossier examination and… inspections of the sites involved.”

Cuba has a lengthy history of producing its own vaccines, extending back to the 1980s, despite American sanctions.

Nearly 80% of its inoculations are made in the country.

The Finlay Institute, which produces Soberana 2, announced on Thursday that it, too, had shown efficacy of more than 91 percent after three doses.

Soberana 2 will be submitted to the regulatory authorities for its own emergency approval in the coming days, according to Eduardo Martinez, president of BioCubaFarma.

More than 224,000 Covid-19 instances have been reported in Cuba’s population of 11.2 million people, with 1,450 deaths.

Infections have been on the rise recently, with a new daily infection record announced on Friday.

After hospitals in the province of Matanzas reached capacity on Wednesday, officials dispatched an immediate deployment of doctors and medical equipment to the province, where international visitors have continued to visit.

A local company has been hired to build more hospital beds for Matanzas, and a social media campaign has been launched to gather funds.

In other parts of Latin America, the situation is still concerning.

In other parts of Latin America, the situation is still concerning.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the world, with more than