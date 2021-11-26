Crypto On November 26th, Bitcoin, Ether, and Binance Coin rose, while Solana and Tether fell.

In the last 24 hours, the majority of popular coins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, have risen marginally. Shiba Inu has also risen for the second day in a row.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the worldwide crypto market cap increased by 0.95 percent in the last 24 hours to $2.62 trillion as of 2.20 a.m. ET.

Bitcoin has risen to $57,563 after a 0.30 percent increase in the last 24 hours. In the last few days, the price of Bitcoin has risen marginally after falling below $56,000. The reduction in Bitcoin price was a significant drop from its record high on November 9. This occurred for a variety of reasons, one of which was the November 15 signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The price of Ethereum increased by 2.96 percent to $4413. Binance Coin, the third-largest cryptocurrency, increased 2.34 percent to $619.44.

Shiba Inu, a meme cryptocurrency, has gained 2.84 percent in the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin has lost 0.01 percent.

Solana, for example, sank 1.77 percent to $203.19, while Tether fell 0.21 percent to $0.983. Cardano and XRP have both dropped in value during the previous 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Polkadot, on the other hand, has risen marginally.

It should be remembered that the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts have repeatedly advised investors not to make judgments based on price fluctuations.