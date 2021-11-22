Crypto On November 22nd, Bitcoin, Ether, and Meme Cryptos are all in the red, while Solana is on the rise.

Top crypto Bitcoin has dropped below $57,500. Monday, as well as the rest of the week, showed no evidence of cryptocurrencies clawing their way out of the red. The majority of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, have seen their value plummet.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the worldwide crypto market capitalisation declined 2.13 percent in the last 24 hours to $2.58 trillion as of 3 a.m. ET.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has down 2.82 percent to $57,442, while Ethereum has dropped 3.72 percent to $4,179.68. This was a significant drop after both main cryptos reached new highs on November 9.

While no single cause for the massacre was immediately apparent, experts pointed to a number of reasons that contributed to Bitcoin’s decline. Early in November, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which would have poured billions of dollars into the crypto market.

Another factor could be the passage of the infrastructure bill, which included strict reporting requirements for brokers, a phrase that critics claimed was vaguely defined.

Another cause for the gloomy feeling was China’s reiterated warning against crypto mining in the nation, as well as the punishment of a local communist party official for assisting miners.

Crypto-meme Shiba Inu fell 4.25 percent in the last 24 hours after capturing the attention of investors, and was priced at $0.00004435. Dogecoin, a competing coin, fell 2.75 percent to $0.2232.

In the last 24 hours, Cardano has lost 3.87 percent, while Polkadot has lost 2.31 percent.

Solana climbed 1.77 percent to $218.06 on the other hand.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.