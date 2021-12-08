Crypto On December 8: After A Bullish Day, Most Top Coins Drop Again.

The majority of the biggest cryptocurrencies were trading in the red once again on Tuesday. This came just one day after a positive trend loomed, pushing the global market valuation up by more than 5%.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of 2.21 a.m. ET, the global crypto market cap was down 0.46 percent at $2.37 trillion.

Bitcoin’s value has dropped 11.80 percent in the last week, down 1.15 percent to $50,537 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price has been falling for weeks, despite forecasts that it will reach $100,000.

Coins that are in competition In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped 0.21 percent to $4357. Bitcoin and Ether both gained ground on Tuesday.

Solana and Cardano, for example, have lost nearly 4% of their value. XRP and Binance Coin were also in the red. Shiba Inu, a meme cryptocurrency, has dropped 3.01 percent in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin, a competitor, increased marginally in value.

After the crypto meltdown over the weekend, which was sparked by famed investor Louis Navellier’s warning that the US Federal Reserve’s tapering might burst the Bitcoin and crypto bubble, the bearish trend loomed large.

The development of the Omicron Covid-19 version, as well as the forthcoming holiday season, according to crypto specialists, could be among the reasons for the huge crypto drop.

Polkadot, on the other hand, has increased by 2.19 percent over the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.