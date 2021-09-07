Criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional, according to a top Mexican court.

Mexico’s Supreme Court declared on Tuesday that criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a decision that rights activists in the conservative Latin American country have praised as “historic.”

The overwhelming resolution allows women all over Mexico to obtain abortions without fear of being arrested and maybe imprisoned.

“It is another another step forward in the long struggle for (women’s) equality, dignity, and full exercise of their rights,” said court president Arturo Zaldivar.

“From now on, it will not be possible to prosecute any woman who aborts in the instances that this court has deemed lawful without breaking the requirements of the court and the constitution,” he stated.

Until today, abortion was permissible in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in Mexico City and three other states, but only in cases of rape in the rest of the country.

The judgment came in response to a constitutional challenge to the penal code of Coahuila, a northern state bordering Texas, which recently banned abortion after six weeks.

According to a judicial source, the verdict would apply throughout Mexico, allowing women in states where abortion is illegal to obtain the operation with a judge’s permission.

Alex Ali Mendez, a constitutional lawyer and abortion expert, said, “The woman must ask (health providers) to perform the abortion.”

“If they dispute it, she might face a judge… Mendez told AFP that the judge will order an abortion to be conducted.

States in Mexico have the authority to enact their own laws, but they are nullified if they conflict with Supreme Court judgements that create jurisprudence, such as Tuesday’s decision.

The Information Group on Reproductive Choice (GIRE), a pro-abortion advocacy group, hailed the decision as “historic.”

“We wish that women and persons who have the ability to carry a child across the country have the conditions and freedom to choose their reproductive destiny,” it stated.

According to the organization, unsafe abortion is the fourth largest cause of maternal death in Mexico.

Veracruz and Hidalgo, two more Mexican states, decriminalized abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy this year.

Only in Mexico City, since 2007, and in the southern state of Oaxaca, since 2019, was abortion permitted.

At his daily press conference on Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador avoided questions regarding the topic.

He stated that it would be “unwise to take sides” because the subject is “controversial,” and that the wisest course of action would be for the Supreme Court to resolve it.

