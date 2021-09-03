Creditors are canceling loans to China’s indebted Evergrande, according to a report.

Some creditors of Evergrande Group, a hugely indebted Chinese real estate behemoth, are demanding prompt repayment of debts, according to a report released on Friday, only days after the business admitted it may fail on some of its massive borrowings.

Fears of a possible Evergrande crisis – and the potential repercussions on the world’s second-largest economy – have grown among investors and regulators since the corporation embarked on a debt-fueled growth spree.

Evergrande announced earlier this week that its overall liabilities had grown to 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), and the company was facing rising legal battles as well as “risks of borrowing defaults.”

Bloomberg News reported Friday that two trust companies, which are among Evergrande’s top non-bank debtors, have requested prompt payback on some loans, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

According to Bloomberg, the trusts sent Evergrande repayment reminders over the last two months after becoming concerned about the company’s stability.

The total number of loans affected was not disclosed.

Evergrande is a significant real estate developer in China and one of the country’s largest private corporations.

In recent years, Chinese regulators have been forceful in their efforts to reign in unsustainable debt at huge conglomerates like Wanda and Fosun, compelling them to sell assets and shrink down.

Similar efforts are currently underway at Evergrande, according to reports that regulators, banks, creditors, and possible asset purchasers are all working together to sort out the company’s debt.

Despite selling holdings in some of its diverse assets and offering high discounts to offload apartments, Evergrande reported a 29 percent drop in profit for the first half earlier this week.

The administration has remained silent on whether it will provide financial assistance.

Evergrande, on the other hand, is commonly seen as too big to fail due to its significant position in the economically essential real estate sector.

Evergrande’s many listed firms, meanwhile, have lost more than $100 billion in value since early this year, putting investors at risk.

The mostly real estate company has expanded into mineral water, food goods, and amusement parks in recent years. Tourism, digital operations, insurance, and health are among the other areas in which it has invested.