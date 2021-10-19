Credit Suisse will pay $475 million to settle charges in the ‘Hidden Debt’ scandal in Mozambique.

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay US and British authorities $475 million to settle charges of “fraudulently deceiving investors” and breaking anticorruption laws in Mozambique bond offers, according to US officials.

The “hidden debt” issue in Mozambique resulted from loans to three public firms in 2013 and 2014 to fund a tuna fishing enterprise, debt that the government kept hidden from the country’s parliament.

When the truth came out in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the country in southern Africa was thrown into a financial crisis as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed.

The proceeds “were used to perpetrate a disguised debt scam, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers and their middlemen, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials,” according to a statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the SEC, Credit Suisse bankers “falsely represented” to investors that loan proceeds would be used solely to improve Mozambique’s tuna fishing business and create revenue to pay debt payments.

According to the SEC order, bankers earned at least $50 million in kickbacks, part of a total of at least $200 million in kickbacks to players in the fraud, which included Mozambican government officials.

The eldest son of Mozambique’s former president, Armando Guebuza, is one of 19 high-profile defendants on trial in Maputo, one of whom has acknowledged to taking bribes.

According to the US Justice Department, a unit of the giant Swiss bank pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a three-year deferred prosecution deal between the parent business and US criminal authorities.

According to the announcement, the business would pay $547 million in penalties, fines, and disgorgement as part of coordinated agreements with US and UK criminal and civil authorities.

In a statement, the financial behemoth admitted that it had “failed to run its business with due skill, care, and diligence,” but added that it had “already taken decisive efforts to tighten its key governance and processes.”

According to the SEC, bank officials also failed to disclose the entire size of Mozambique’s debt and the risk of default in investment paperwork.

Meanwhile, for operations performed in financially weak and high-risk nations, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) obliged the bank to use third-party compliance verification.

The latest agreement comes on the heels of two former Credit Suisse bankers pleading guilty to money laundering charges in 2019. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.