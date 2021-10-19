Credit Suisse will pay $475 million to settle charges brought by the United States and the United Kingdom in connection with a Mozambique bond offer.

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay US and British authorities $475 million to settle charges of “fraudulently deceiving investors” and breaking anticorruption laws in bond offers in Mozambique, according to US officials.

According to the US Justice Department, a unit of the giant Swiss bank pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a three-year deferred prosecution deal between the parent business and US criminal authorities.

In a parallel civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission stated that the transactions “raised over $1 billion to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers and their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials.”

According to an SEC ruling, Credit Suisse bankers “falsely represented” to investors that loan proceeds would be used solely to enhance Mozambique’s tuna fishing business and create revenue to pay debt payments.

Credit Suisse bankers got at least $50 million in kickbacks, according to the SEC order, which was part of at least $200 million in total gratuities to players in the scheme, which included Mozambican government officials.

According to the SEC, Credit Suisse employees neglected to disclose the entire scope of Mozambique’s debt and the risk of failure in investment documents.

The news follows two former Credit Suisse bankers’ guilty pleas to money laundering charges in 2019 and a third banker’s guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2019.