Credit Suisse, which has been embroiled in a scandal, has taken control of its investment bank.

Credit Suisse, which has been rocked by a slew of high-profile scandals, unveiled reorganization plans on Thursday that will significantly reduce its investment banking activity and emphasis on wealth management.

Following the implosion of dangerous investments that cost investors billions, Switzerland’s second largest bank announced a reform in its corporate culture, emphasizing the need of reducing and managing risks.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he and the board had been working “relentlessly on crafting the strategy that will serve as our compass going forward” since taking over the crisis-plagued bank in April.

Credit Suisse’s organization will be simplified over the next three years, with only four primary businesses and a focus on assisting wealthy and ultra-wealthy clients in managing their wealth.

The revamp comes after the bank was fined nearly half a billion dollars last month for its role in Mozambique’s massive financial crisis.

Investors are also hurting from the billions of dollars lost in the Greensill and Archegos financial meltdowns.

Credit Suisse’s wealth management division will receive a $3 billion injection as part of the new plan, as well as 500 additional counsellors for its high-net-worth clients.

It will combine the division’s three current components on January 1 of next year.

At the same time, it announced plans to shut down the hedge fund services division of its investment bank, which had been rocked by the fall of US hedge fund Archegos in March, which cost the bank $5.5 billion.

The goal will be to center on less capital-intensive businesses, such as mergers and acquisitions advice services.

Aside from those two divisions, Credit Suisse will now have a segment dedicated to its Swiss operations and another to asset management, according to the company.

To enhance its expansion, the bank stated it will invest an additional $1-1.5 billion each year for the next three years.

In a statement, Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein stated, “With this strategic evaluation, we have decided a clear and compelling route forward, building on existing strengths and accelerating growth in key strategic business sectors.”

Investor and analyst reactions, on the other hand, were more measured.

Following the news, the bank’s stock jumped 0.75 percent to 9.97 Swiss francs per share in late-morning trade on the Swiss stock exchange, while the main SMI index rose 0.73 percent.

In a note, Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said the strategy update was “more of an evolution than a “Big Bang,” and that it met expectations.

