Credit Suisse Settles With UBS Banker Over Swiss Bank Spying Scandal

Credit Suisse, a multinational bank, revealed on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with a former banker over spying claims. The bank’s CEO resigned in February 2020 as a result of the charges.

The settlement’s financial terms have not been disclosed, and a spokeswoman for the banking has declined to comment.

Iqbal Khan, a banker, must now dismiss his cases against Credit Suisse and the private investigators as part of the settlement.

“Everyone concerned has reached an agreement, and the situation is now closed,” Swiss journalist Simone Meier revealed in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

Pierre-Olivier Bouee, the former chief operational officer, was charged in two distinct spying operations in 2019, one of which involves Khan, a prominent banker who left Credit Suisse to work for UBS.

Bouee allegedly hired a private investigator to track Khan because he was concerned Khan would poach Credit Suisse clients and top executives.

Khan discovered the snooping when he and his wife were being followed by a private investigator.

Switzerland, a small country, was rocked by the scandal. Many other cases of spying were later discovered, and the private investigator committed himself once the case was made public.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam resigned on February 14, 2020, as a result of the eavesdropping incident. Thomas Gottstein took his place.

Thiam was not aware of the surveillance, according to an investigation.