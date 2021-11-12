Covid Vaccine Sales Will Benefit AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca, the British pharmaceutical giant, announced on Friday that it had begun to market its Covid vaccination at a profit, despite the company’s third-quarter loss due to rising expenses.

In contrast to rivals such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca has sold its vaccine at cost during the pandemic and expects “to gradually shift… to moderate profitability when additional orders are received” in the current fourth quarter and beyond.

According to a statement, AstraZeneca reported a net loss of $1.65 billion (1.44 billion euros) in the third quarter, compared to a profit after tax of roughly $650 million in the same period previous year.

Following its $39 billion acquisition of US biotech company Alexion, AstraZeneca said it had greater costs in the third quarter, as well as higher research and development expenses across numerous programs, including its Covid medicines.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company announced that a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms, which is being developed alongside its vaccine, had yielded good results.

The AZD7442 therapy, which is made up of two antibodies, was in the last stages of clinical testing to determine its safety and efficacy.

The little earnings contribution from the Covid vaccination in the current fourth quarter “is expected to cover expenditures associated with” AZD7442, according to AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters on Friday that the company has always intended to stop selling its Covid vaccine at cost.

However, he emphasized that the firm wants “the vaccination to remain affordable.”

According to the company, income from its Covid vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, totaled $2.22 billion in the first half of the year after 580 million doses were delivered around the world.

Soriot said that as the world’s second largest provider of Covid vaccines behind Pfizer, the company has “saved millions of hospitalizations.”

Total group revenue increased by 50% to about $9.9 billion in the third quarter, according to the pharmaceutical behemoth.

In the results announcement, Soriot added, “AstraZeneca’s scientific leadership continues to produce significant revenue growth and great pipeline delivery… including our long-acting antibody combination showing promise in both prevention and treatment of Covid-19.”

“Alexion’s addition strengthens our commitment to bringing transformational therapeutics to patients throughout the world, and I am happy of our staff’ continued dedication and focus.”

Earlier this year, the company executed a massive buyout of Alexion.

Soriot has pushed AstraZeneca into lucrative medicines like cancer therapy since joining the helm in 2012, and the Alexion acquisition provides it additional clout in these areas. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.