Covid Vaccine Push Struggles in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A year ago, the world began one of the most significant medical projects in history: the race to vaccinate the whole human population against Covid-19.

Since the start of mass vaccination in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2020, billions of vaccines have been produced, and wealthier countries are lining up booster shots to ensure that their citizens are fully protected.

However, there is little talk of a vaccine success story in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa is among the least immunised in the world, albeit it has escaped the pandemic’s worst effects thus far.

Only 142,913 vaccine doses have been distributed, and only 56,167 persons have been fully vaccinated, according to the most recent World Health Organization (WHO) statistics.

In a population of 90 million people, only 0.16 percent have received one dose, and 0.06 percent have received all three doses.

Early in March, 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the DRC to a victorious greeting, according to the Covax mechanism for poorer nations.

However, shortly after, numerous European governments halted immunization campaigns with AstraZeneca because to concerns that the drug could induce rare but dangerous blood clots.

The initiation of immunizations with AstraZeneca, the only vaccine available at the time, has been postponed until mid-April by the DRC authorities.

Simultaneously, crazy rumors arose on social media, saying that vaccination rendered people sterile or that Africans would be exploited as “guinea pigs” or even slaughtered.

The coronavirus was portrayed as a “white man’s sickness” that had been carried into the DRC by tourists.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who made his misgivings about the AstraZeneca shot generally known, was perhaps the largest blow.

“I believe I made the proper decision not to get vaccinated… “I had my worries,” he admitted, adding that he would rather wait for additional vaccines before proceeding.

The implementation got off to such a terrible start that it became evident that the DRC’s AstraZeneca stockpile would go unused before it reached its four-month shelf life.

Covax moved quickly to identify other African countries that were more receptive to AstraZeneca, and 1.4 million doses were sent outside.

After that, there was a vaccination shortage that lasted more than a month before additional formulas arrived.

Tshisekedi received his first dose in front of the official media in mid-September.

Tshisekedi received his first dose in front of the official media in mid-September.

For several weeks, the president appeared on posters with his shirt sleeve turned up, receiving his injection with the message: "I was vaccinated —."