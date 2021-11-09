COVID Vaccine Misinformation Spreaders Are “Criminals,” Says Pfizer CEO.

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has slammed anyone spreading false information about the COVID vaccination, equating them to “criminals” who have “lost millions of lives.”

Bourla made the remarks at the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C.-based think group, on Tuesday.

According to CNBC, Bourla claims that a “very small” group of people are deliberately disseminating misinformation about the COVID vaccine, deceiving people who are already hesitant to get vaccinated.

According to CNBC, Bourla remarked, “Those folks are criminals.” “They’re not awful people,” says the narrator. They’re criminals because they’ve cost millions of people their lives.” According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed over 5 million individuals worldwide and over 755,000 in the United States.

Bourla’s remarks come at a time when an estimated 70 million Americans are still unvaccinated.

Only 58.4 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The only way for people’s lives to “return to normal,” according to Bourla, is for many of the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

According to CNBC, he stated, “The only thing standing between the new way of life and the current way of life is, honestly, hesitancy to immunizations.”

Vaccine apprehension is most likely the result of misinformation, according to health professionals.

According to a new survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 78 percent of respondents believe one of eight different incorrect beliefs regarding COVID or are confused whether it is real or untrue.

The government exaggerated the number of COVID deaths, and vaccines causing infertility, having a microchip, or modifying DNA were among the false allegations.

In comparison to vaccinated individuals and Democrats, Republicans were also more inclined to believe the misinformation, according to the survey.

Pfizer’s stock was trading at $47.35 at 12:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, down 98 cents, or 2.02 percent.