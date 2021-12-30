COVID Supply-Chain Issues are to Blame for Ikea Price Increases of 50% After Christmas.

Ikea’s prices have risen by as much as 50% as a result of increased supply-chain expenses caused by the pandemic. The home furnishings behemoth admitted to struggling to keep prices down.

“Since the outbreak began, Ikea has been able to absorb large cost increases across the supply chain while maintaining pricing as low and constant as possible.” “We’ve had to raise our pricing, like many other shops, to manage the impact on our business,” an Ikea representative told the Guardian.

According to Ikea’s website, prices for desks, chairs, mattresses, and drawers have increased by 11 percent to 50 percent since October.

On Sunday, an Ikea customer tagged the company’s help on Twitter to comment on how pricing increased after Christmas, despite the fact that costs generally decrease after the holiday.

“Unfortunately, there has been a large increase in expenses across the supply chain, notably in raw materials, transportation, and logistics,” said the Ikea support account on Monday. Because this is still going on, we’ve had to raise pricing on a lot of our products.” Ikea had stock shortages earlier this year owing to worldwide supply concerns with Asian shipping, and a backlog at ports is causing delays.

Ikea has increased its salary expenditures due to a labor scarcity. Ikea has upped the compensation of its U.S. employees to $16 per hour. According to the corporation, some hourly wages will begin at $17 or $18 per hour, depending on the area. On Saturday, the wage rises will take effect.