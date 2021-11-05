Covid Pill is 89 percent effective against severe disease, according to Pfizer.

Pfizer announced on Friday that a clinical trial of its Covid-19 treatment pill revealed it to be very successful, heralding it as a significant step toward ending the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the worldwide health catastrophe, a simple tablet to treat the coronavirus at home has been sought. All of the therapies thus far have been intravenous or vaccination shots.

After Merck’s anti-Covid tablet, which is actually an influenza treatment renamed to fight the coronavirus, Pfizer’s is the second anti-Covid pill. Pfizer’s drug was developed expressly to combat Covid.

According to Pfizer, the medicine Paxlovid reduced the probability of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in adult Covid patients who were at high risk of advancing to severe disease.

Pfizer announced that the results of the mid-to-late-stage clinical trial were so promising that it would no longer accept new participants.

As part of its “rolling submission” for Emergency Use Authorization, Pfizer will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as practicable.

“Today’s discovery is a game-changer in the worldwide fight to prevent the pandemic’s devastation,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

“These findings show that, if approved or allowed by regulatory authorities, our oral antiviral candidate has the potential to save patients’ lives, minimize the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” he noted.

The data was analyzed using data from 1,219 adults from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

For five days, every 12 hours, some of them were given the experimental medicine and others were given a placebo in the days following the onset of symptoms.

“In patients treated within three days of symptom start, the scheduled interim analysis revealed an 89 percent reduction in risk of Covid-19-related hospitalization or mortality from any cause compared to placebo,” Pfizer stated.

There were ten deaths among individuals who received the placebo, but none among those who received the Pfizer drug.

Pfizer had intended a trial pool of 3,000 participants but decided to halt when it reached 70% because the medication’s results were so encouraging.

Several businesses are developing so-called oral antivirals, which would operate similarly to Tamiflu in preventing the condition from becoming severe.

The United Kingdom became the first country to authorize an anti-Covid tablet on Thursday, when it approved the use of Merck's antiviral medication molnupiravir to treat patients with moderate colitis.