Covid Patients are being treated in secret Myanmar clinics.

A few Myanmar nurses have been running makeshift clinics to treat Covid sufferers and resistance fighters with medicine smuggled past military checkpoints to avoid the junta.

Healthcare professionals are at the forefront of a civil disobedience movement against the February coup and a crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,300 people, according to a local monitoring group. With suitcases packed, they are always ready to go.

According to rights groups, the junta has detained and killed scores of protesting health workers as a result of a boycott of government facilities.

Soon after the coup, Aye Naing — not her real name — quit her job as a nurse in a public hospital and began volunteering in Kayah state in Myanmar’s east, where the military and anti-coup militants had clashed numerous times.

“We have to run and hide in the jungle when the fighting starts,” she told AFP at a clinic housed in a school abandoned due to conflict near Demoso.

The junta claims that new infections are down to roughly 150 per day, and that the Omicron variety has yet to arrive in Myanmar, following a devastating Covid wave in June and July, when new daily cases peaked at 40,000.

However, because the health-care system is in chaos, only limited testing is being done.

According to the UN’s refugee agency, some 85,000 people have been displaced by the violence in Kayah, with many of them crammed into camps where infections are easily spread.

The majority of Aye Naing’s patients are displaced families, as well as fighters from local People’s Defense Force (PDF) militias fighting the junta.

“I was told that there were not many doctors and medical staff in this area, and that the residents were requesting them,” she said.

“So I made the choice to come, and I went out in search of medical supplies.”

Her team uses a small tear in a piece of plastic stretched over a bamboo frame to conduct swab testing in one community.

The only treatment available to those who test positive is paracetamol or vitamins.

Donated oxygen must be used sparingly: refilling canisters necessitates a trip to the nearest large town, which includes passing through junta checkpoints.

Aye Naing removes her plastic protective suit and disinfects it, as well as her mask, after each shift to prepare for the next.

An infected PDF fighter sits out his quarantine strumming a guitar in an empty classroom.

