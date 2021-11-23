Covid overshadows upbeat data, causing European stocks to fall.

The expanding Covid issue knocked the shine off good survey data, sending Europe’s main stock markets lower on Tuesday.

In early afternoon trade, London markets fell a bit about lunchtime, while Frankfurt fell 0.7 percent and Paris down 0.2 percent.

The pandemic has resurfaced in Europe, prompting Austria to revert under lockdown on Monday.

Recent violent protests against new anti-Covid regulations in Belgium and the Netherlands have left both countries reeling.

Germany has warned that current restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from specific public locations, are insufficient.

“It appears European investors are (also) in lockdown mode,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at the Oanda trading company.

The lockdown in Austria “was a shock to the system,” but if Germany follows, it will be a hammer blow to the recovery.

“Fortunately, a number of other countries are in significantly worse shape — but, as we’ve seen, that can change quickly at this time of year,” Erlam noted.

Nonetheless, according to the IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which monitors company optimism, the eurozone’s economic recovery accelerated again in November.

However, the study revealed rising inflationary pressures, with prices and salaries rising at a faster rate.

The PMI in the United Kingdom revealed a slight slowdown in rising energy and labour costs.

The dollar gained ground in foreign exchange as investors bet on faster Federal Reserve monetary tightening after Chairman Jerome Powell was re-nominated for a second term.

In Asian markets, the dollar momentarily surpassed 115 yen for the first time since 2017.

The euro fell to $1.1226, its lowest level since July 2020.

While Powell was largely expected to receive Joe Biden’s approval to stay as chairman of the Federal Reserve, the news caused all three major Wall Street indexes to fall from intra-day highs.

Because of the vulnerability of tech corporations to higher interest rates, the Nasdaq ended the day down more than 1%.

Oil prices have dropped due to speculation. The US and a number of other major consumers, including South Korea, India, and Japan, are considering releasing part of their strategic reserves to assist cool the price rises that have fueled inflation.

OPEC and other big producers, on the other hand, have cautioned that such a move could cause them to reconsider their monthly output hikes.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,253.24 points in London.

DAX is down 0.7 percent at 16,005.73 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.2 percent at 7,089.71.

At 4,310.61, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.7 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.2 percent to 24,651.58. (close)

