COVID Outbreak at SpaceX Headquarters in California infects 132 employees.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 132 employees at SpaceX’s corporate headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The Los Angeles Times claimed, citing public data, that this is a “active outbreak” and the largest on Los Angeles County’s public list of establishments.

According to the news agency, SpaceX employs 5,972 people at its headquarters.

According to Business Insider, this is not the first outbreak of COVID cases among SpaceX employees; 120 individuals tested positive for the virus as part of a COVID-19 antibody study from May to June 2020, which was published in Nature Communications.

After ranting against COVID shutdown orders, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tested positive with the virus in November 2020. Despite municipal restrictions, he opened a Tesla manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.

More than 400 Tesla plant employees tested positive for COVID-19 between May, when the plant was authorized to operate, and December 2020, according to the Times.

The COVID epidemic at the SpaceX site comes as the Omicron variant spreads swiftly across the United States, with the first American death reported on Monday in Texas. To date, the Omicron has been confirmed in at least 89 nations.

According to the Washington Post, California’s new daily average of COVID cases has increased by 64% this month.

To assist limit the spread of the virus, California has enacted a mask mandate that mandates individuals to wear face coverings indoors until mid-January, regardless of their vaccination status. Last Monday, the face-mask requirement went into force.