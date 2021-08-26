Covid Orphans in Mexico Face a Difficult Return to School

Andrea Montero has made up her mind a few days before Mexican classes reopen: it is too soon for her three children to return following their father’s tragic death from Covid-19.

Montero, whose husband Cesar Fernandez, an oil worker, died in June 2020 at the age of 38, said, “If they don’t go to parties or shopping malls, I’m not going to put them in danger by taking them to school.”

According to The Lancet medical journal, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 131,000 youngsters in Mexico.

Out of the 21 countries participated in the survey, which ran from March 2020 to April 2021, this was the highest number.

According to The Lancet, Covid-19 has orphaned more than three out of every 1,000 under-18s in Mexico, based on the UNICEF criterion of losing one or both parents.

Only Peru and South Africa had more pandemic orphans than the other countries studied in terms of population size.

Data given at a Senate session in April depicted an even bleaker image, claiming that the virus has left 195,000 infants orphaned in Mexico.

Despite President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s invitation to return to classrooms on August 30 “rain, shine, or lightning,” bereaved families find it difficult to return to school.

Despite a third wave of Covid-19 shaking the country, he claims that the physical, psychological, and emotional impacts of more than a year at home on children make it preferable to return.

According to government figures, a person under the age of 18 has a 0.004 percent chance of being critically ill from Covid-19.

Paola Montero, Montero’s 12-year-old daughter, was given a violin two months before her father died, which she learnt to play first through YouTube lessons and subsequently at a music school.

“She was mourning in a unique way. She concentrated on improving her musical instrument and made significant progress,” Montero stated.

The 33-year-old Veracruz resident splits her time between working and caring for Paola and her two other children, Cesar, five, and Cedric, two.

“Cedric claims his father resides on the moon. The youngster sobbed one day when there was a quarter moon because he said it was broken,” she explained.

Raul Castillo’s three children – Cynthia, 12, Uriel, 14, and Julio, 20 – were completely ignorant that their father was diabetic, placing him at a higher risk for Covid-19. Brief News from Washington Newsday.