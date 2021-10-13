Covid kills a Venezuelan political prisoner.

Officials claimed Tuesday that an army officer who allied with Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez but then broke with him and spent years as a notable political prisoner died of Covid-19 while in captivity.

“We lament the death of Raul Isaias Baduel due to Covid-19 cardiorespiratory arrest,” prosecutor general Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter.

Baduel, 66, had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was “getting appropriate medical care,” according to Saab.

Baduel served as Chavez’s defense minister and assisted in his re-election after the April 2002 coup that briefly deposed the president.

The minister was sentenced to roughly eight years in prison for corruption. He was imprisoned again in 2015 after his release on suspicions of conspiring against current President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Gonzalo Himiob, a lawyer for the human rights NGO Foro Penal, Baduel’s death brings the total number of political prisoners who have died in captivity to ten since 2015.

“The state bears responsible for the life and health of any detainee. Prisoners require medical attention on a regular basis “On Twitter, Himiob stated.

Two of Baduel’s sons have also been detained on conspiracy charges. One of them, Raul Emilio, is still on the loose.

The other, Josnars Adolfo Baduel, was detained in 2019 for allegedly taking part in a failed sea invasion to depose Maduro. He is still being held in jail.