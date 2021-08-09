Covid Jabs bring in billions of dollars for pharmaceutical companies.

BioNTech, which developed the groundbreaking mRNA vaccine alongside Pfizer, boosted its vaccine revenue prediction for 2021 in its latest earnings report on Monday.

Here are the figures for the firms who report financial results: Pfizer and BioNTech in the United States had a leg up on their competitors by being the first in the Western world to disclose positive findings from clinical trials of their vaccine last year.

They were also the first to obtain permission to market their shot from US and European Union regulators.

Pfizer outperformed its competition in the first half of this year, earning $10.8 billion (9.2 billion euros).

The company’s forecast for 2021 has been boosted, with sales expected to reach $33.5 billion for the full year.

BioNTech announced on Tuesday that its first-half revenue was $7.3 billion euros. The coronavirus vaccine is the company’s lone product, unlike its larger partner.

BioNTech expects full-year vaccine revenue to reach 15.9 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 9.8 billion euros.

Moderna, a startup based in the United States, is the only other company to have developed an approved mRNA vaccine so far.

Messenger RNA technology teaches the immune system to recognize the real virus by giving human cells the genetic instructions to manufacture a coronavirus surface protein.

The Covid vaccination is the company’s only product, similar to BioNTech’s. The vaccine is given in two doses, one week apart.

In the first half of the year, Moderna generated $5.9 billion in revenue.

It expects to make $20 billion in sales this year as a result of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical company, and Johnson & Johnson, a US company, received EU approval for their vaccines later than their competitors.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is one of the most widely used in the world, and it was important in the UK’s rapid immunization campaign, which allowed the country’s economy to completely reopen this month.

However, US drug officials have not approved it.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, manufactured by Janssen, its Belgian subsidiary, has the benefit of just requiring one shot rather than two, as do its competitors’.

J&J and AstraZeneca do not use mRNA technology.

They both developed more typical viral vector vaccines, which use a genetically modified version of a common cold-causing adenovirus as a “vector” to transport genetic instructions into human cells.

The two corporations also agreed to sell their vaccines at a discounted price.