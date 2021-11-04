Covid is causing ‘grave concern’ in Europe, as the number of cases in Germany continues to rise.

The World Health Organization expressed “grave worry” over the escalating rate of coronavirus infections in Europe on Thursday, as Germany saw its largest daily increase since the outbreak began.

At a press briefing, WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge said, “We are once again at the epicentre.”

He cautioned that the current trajectory will result in “another half a million Covid-19 deaths” by February, according to “one reputable forecast.”

The number of new cases in Germany, the European Union’s most populated country, climbed to about 34,000 on Thursday, an all-time high, according to the Robert Koch Institute health organization.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve Merck’s anti-Covid tablet for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus infections on Thursday.

Sajid Javid, the health minister, described the antiviral molnupiravir as “a game-changer for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed.”

On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn claimed the country’s 83 million people were facing a “major” pandemic among the unvaccinated, and that intensive care beds were running out in some areas.

“Corona is raging again in full force, and the fourth wave is wreaking havoc on us,” the top-selling Bild newspaper reported.

Since Covid-19 first appeared in China in late 2019, the WHO’s Europe area, which spans 53 countries and territories and includes many countries in Central Asia, has documented 78 million cases.

According to the organization, the total figure exceeds that of Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined.

Kluge expressed great concern about the “current rate of transmission” across Europe.

The WHO attributed the outbreak to a combination of low vaccination rates and a relaxation of protective measures such as mask use and social isolation.

Kluge stated that hospital admission rates were higher in nations where fewer people were immunized.

According to official national data collated by AFP, the number of new daily cases has been climbing for about six weeks in Europe, and the number of new deaths per day has been rising for just over seven weeks, with about 250,000 cases and 3,600 deaths each day.

According to the data, Russia, which has a high level of vaccine apprehension, has led the charge with 8,162 deaths in the last seven days, followed by Ukraine with 3,819 deaths and Romania with 3,100 deaths.

More than five million people have died worldwide as a result of the epidemic, while the overall. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.