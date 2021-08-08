Covid is a ‘failure’ in the United States, according to a top health official.

With the country’s daily Covid case load at its highest in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the government is “failing” in its fight against the coronavirus.

A increase in the highly transmissible Delta variety has brought a torrent of terrible news to the United States, which already has the largest documented death toll from Covid-19, with over 616,000 deaths.

Total daily new cases have risen to 118,000, the highest number since February; deaths have increased by 89 percent in the last two weeks, despite a global decline; and children’s hospitals in areas like Florida are overburdened as more young people are infected.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said, “We shouldn’t have gotten to where we are.”

“Yes, we are failing in that regard.”

Fears of the Delta variety have prompted an increase in vaccination rates, but millions of people, particularly in conservative sections of the country, remain suspicious of the vaccine.

“We would not be in the situation we are right now with the Delta surge if we had been more effective in getting everyone vaccinated,” Collins added.

“Right now, we’re paying a colossal price.”

Another top health official, infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, said the US Food and Drug Administration might provide final complete approval of critical vaccines as soon as this month, something some doubters have said they need to hear before taking the plunge.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Fauci said, “I hope it’s within the month of August.”

For the time being, coronavirus vaccinations have only been approved for emergency use to combat the pandemic.

Fauci, who advises President Joe Biden on health issues, cautioned that failing to manage the Delta variety would increase the risk of a new variant arising that would be “far more harmful than Delta.”

The New Orleans Jazz Fest, which was scheduled to take place from October 8 to 17, was canceled on Sunday, indicating that suspicions about the Covid outbreak are growing.

“In the interim, we ask everyone to follow the public health experts’ rules and protocols,” organizers stated in a statement.

Students under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccines, and Collins warned that the virus will “spread more widely” if millions of children who will shortly return to in-person schooling are not obliged to wear masks.

