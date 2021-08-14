Covid Immune Boosters Are Now Legal In The United States For People With Weak Immune Systems.

As the US battles to combat the Delta strain, the US has authorized an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for persons with compromised immune systems from Thursday to Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement, interim FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “The US has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised patients are particularly at risk for severe sickness.”

The additional dose was designed for solid organ transplant recipients or individuals with similarly impaired immune systems, according to the FDA.

Following Israel’s lead, US health officials were considering whether a third dose was necessary.

According to some sources, one million Americans may have received unlawful third doses in an attempt to boost their coronavirus protection.

“At this moment, individuals who have been fully vaccinated are sufficiently protected and do not require an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” Woodcook added.

On Friday, an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted in support of the decision, and the agency published its recommendations for the administration of a third dose for healthcare providers to use.

The committee, however, stated that persons who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, a small percentage of the US population, were excluded from the judgment owing to a lack of data.

The US recently turned down a World Health Organization request for a booster shot embargo to assist alleviate the huge disparity in dose distribution between affluent and poor countries.

Covid-19 has killed about 619,000 individuals in the United States, with case counts rising dramatically in recent months due to the emergence of the Delta variety.

The country’s quick vaccination campaign met with opposition in politically conservative areas of the South and Midwest, as well as among lower-income people and racial minorities.

Officials this week hailed recent accomplishments, citing a daily vaccination rate of half a million people and improved vaccination rates among youth and in viral hotspots like Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said it was “promising” because research showed a third dose could benefit immunocompromised people after the FDA judgment.

In the United States, Covid-19 vaccinations are free and widely available, yet only half of the population has been properly immunized.

