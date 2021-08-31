Covid Complicates The Race Against Time For Transplants

The ambulance speeds around the Madrid ring road towards the airport, its blue lights flashing, the words “organ donation” prominently marked on its side, and drivers turning over to let it pass.

A transplant team is its route to recover a patient’s heart, which will be used to save the life of another patient who is now on standby.

The patient is one of the lucky ones, with the coronavirus epidemic posing a slew of obstacles for Spain’s world-class organ transplant surgeons.

As intensive care facilities across the country collapsed last year, the number of such time-critical treatments fell substantially.

A private jet sits on the tarmac at Madrid’s Barajas airport, its pilot at the controls while three medics in green scrubs rush to board, one towing an empty blue cooler on wheels.

The location of the donor must be kept secret under Spanish law.

Erika Martinez, 41, a specialized nurse on board the plane who has assisted in over 450 transplants, believes the epidemic has changed the quantity of transplants.

“The biggest issue, particularly during the initial wave, was the collapse of intensive care units (ICUs) across all hospitals,” she continues.

ICUs – which are important for transplant operations – were suddenly inundated with an unprecedented number of critically ill patients as instances of Covid-19 spread across the country.

“In intensive care units, donors are always identified,” says Beatriz Dominguez-Gil, director general of the Spanish National Transplant Organization (ONT).

They are kept alive artificially there while the organs are extracted.

Patients who have received an organ “must spend at least the first several days after the transplant” there, she adds.

As a result of the influx of Covid-19 patients into ICUs, the number of such surgeries decreased by 20% last year.

However, even after the epidemic, Spain maintained greater numbers than other nations, with 37.4 donors per million population in 2020, compared to 29.4 in France and 36.1 in the US in 2019.

It also maintained its position as the world leader, performing 5% of all transplants although accounting for only 0.6 percent of the global population.

Amparo Curt was one of those who underwent the difficult operation during the initial wave.

She was put on a waiting list for an urgent transplant in March of last year after contracting autoimmune hepatitis and being given “only days” to live.

She recalls her apprehension.

“You know you’re going to do it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.