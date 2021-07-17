Covid Case Cuts Singapore’s ‘Cruise To Nowhere’ Short

According to reports, an ocean liner on a “cruise to nowhere” was forced to return to Singapore earlier than planned on Wednesday after a coronavirus infection was discovered on board.

The cruises, which depart and return from Singapore with no stops in between, were launched last year as part of the travel industry’s effort to recover from a pandemic-induced slump.

They’ve proven popular with individuals looking for a way out of the tiny city-state, which has only experienced a moderate epidemic but has kept its borders firmly closed.

After the case was discovered, the Dream Cruises ship returned to Singapore early Wednesday, many hours ahead of schedule.

According to CNA, passengers on board were alerted in the early hours of the morning that a visitor had tested positive and were instructed to return to their rooms.

The person who had a positive PCR test was thought to have been in close contact with another case before boarding, according to the study.

The traveler had been completely vaccinated and had tested negative before boarding, according to the local newspaper the Straits Times.

The Malaysian company Genting Group owns and operates the ship, which set sail from Singapore on Sunday evening for a four-day voyage.

Genting did not answer to AFP’s request for comment right away. The company has implemented a number of safety measures, including sanitizing public locations on a regular basis.

In December, a “cruise to nowhere” was also canceled after an elderly man tested positive. That case, however, turned out to be a false alarm, with following results being negative.

After cruises were halted at the outset of the pandemic, and numerous vessels were struck by outbreaks, the cruise industry globally is battling to get back on its feet.