COVID Booster Shots Are Being Administered By 5 Retailers As Eligibility Is Expected To Be Expanded To All Americans.

Several stores are preparing to deliver the additional dose as the Biden administration prepares to announce that all eligible Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement from the Biden administration might come as early as Wednesday, according to sources for the Associated Press and The Washington Post. The White House plans were first reported by the New York Times.

The boosters will be given out once the vaccines have been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration and signed off on by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to CBS News.

The COVID vaccines are expected to receive full FDA approval in mid- to late-September, according to the news outlet.

An administration official told CBS News that booster doses would be advised for anyone who had either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

According to the news site, further data is being gathered to determine guidelines on the Johnson & Johnson vaccination and whether or not the immunizations can be safely blended with other vaccine brands. Officials told CBS News that a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will likely be required.

The booster shot’s availability to all eligible Americans comes just a week after the FDA approved a booster injection for immunocompromised people, such as those who have had organ transplants, certain types of cancer, or other immunocompromising conditions.

Many merchants are already giving the booster shot to immunocompromised people, indicating that they will be ready when the vaccine is made available to all eligible Americans.

On Saturday, Walmart and Sam’s Club began selling the additional booster dose in their locations. The businesses accept walk-ins and appointments, and recipients must sign a paper attesting to their immunocompromised status.

Immunocompromised persons can also get booster shots at CVS and Walgreens. CVS accepts appointments through its website, while Walgreens accepts walk-ins. On Friday, both businesses began selling booster doses.

Booster shots are also provided by Meijer. Immunocompromised people can make an appointment or simply stroll into a pharmacy. To report their immunocompromised status, they will need to fill out a questionnaire.