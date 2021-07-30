Covid Booster Shot Campaign for Over 60s Launched in Israel

At a time when the rest of the globe is still struggling to complete the regular course, Israel launched a campaign on Friday to offer the elderly Covid-19 booster doses.

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, 60, received a third injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at a hospital in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, to kick off the campaign.

After receiving the injection, Herzog said, “We are starting the booster immunization” so that life in Israel can return to “normal” as soon as possible.

“With this latest move by Israel’s government… I feel it is also a message to all of humanity that we must protect one another and take the appropriate precautions.”

In June, Israel had eased several restrictions on public meetings after launching its vaccine campaign, but illnesses spiked, and masks are now again required in enclosed public spaces.

Due to a big campaign initiated in late December after an agreement with the vaccine’s inventors, almost 55 percent of the country’s nine million people have been double-vaccinated, the majority with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Israel’s digitized medical databases enabled for quick large-scale trials, and the country’s initial vaccine distribution was among the fastest in the world.

Concerns over the fast-spreading Delta form of the coronavirus have prompted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to announce the launch of a booster campaign for people over 60 on Thursday.

“Israel is a pioneer in pushing through with third dosages for patients over 60,” said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who accompanied Herzog to the hospital for the injection.

“The battle against the Covid epidemic is a worldwide battle. He stated, “The only way we can fight Covid is if we work together.”

“Together implies sharing information, methodologies, technologies, insights, and practical steps,” Bennett explained.

“Israel is willing to share whatever intelligence gained from this daring effort. We can win if we work together.”

Because their immune systems made them vulnerable to the virus, Israel had already approved the administration of a third dosage of vaccination in mid-July for those with severe immunosuppression.

According to research, a third dose had neutralizing effects against the Delta version of Covid, according to Pfizer, which manufactures the vaccination used in Israel.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration, which Israel normally follows, has yet to approve the administration of a third dose to the elderly.

In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday, Israel registered almost 1,400 Covid-19 instances.

