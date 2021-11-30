Covid Antibody Treatment May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, According to Regeneron.

Regeneron, a biotech company based in the United States, said on Tuesday that their synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less successful against the new form, and it plans to do tests to see how much less effective it is.

“Previous in vitro analyses and structural modeling of the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate that both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody-conveyed immunity, including the current REGEN-COV antibodies, may have reduced neutralization activity,” the company said in a statement.

“More research is being done utilizing the real Omicron variant sequence to confirm and quantify this possible impact.”

REGEN-COV is now approved as a post-exposure prophylaxis in high-risk patients in the United States and is awaiting complete approval.

It’s based on two lab-made monoclonal antibodies, which are Y-shaped proteins that attach to the coronavirus’s spikes on the surface and prevent the disease from penetrating human cells.

Casirivimab and imdevimab, two antibodies, are administered intravenously.

However, Omicron’s spike proteins have a significant amount of mutations, which health experts are concerned about.

Regeneron was recommended for Covid-19 treatment by the World Health Organization in late September, but only in individuals with specified health profiles, such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.