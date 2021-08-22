Covid Antibody Tests Are Now Available In Israel For Children As Young As Three Years Old.

Israel began antibody testing for children as young as three years old on Sunday, in order to determine the number of unvaccinated youngsters who have developed protection against the coronavirus in time for the new school year.

Despite the fact that everyday infections from the highly transmissible Delta variety are on the rise, Israel’s government argues that it wishes to avoid the hardships and developmental impediments that come with school closures.

Vaccinations for youngsters aged 12 and up have already begun in Israel.

Nearly 1.5 million children between the ages of three and twelve who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are the subject of the national serological study.

According to the education ministry, the goal is to find out how many youngsters gained high antibody protection against coronavirus after having an unreported or latent infection.

When children with appropriate antibodies are exposed to a Covid patient, they will not be required to quarantine, which will help to keep school disruptions to a minimum.

Mayor Moshe Leon urged parents to bring their children to the free 15-minute finger-prick test announced by the Jerusalem municipality on Sunday, calling it Israel’s “biggest serological operation.”

The survey is being carried out jointly by the ministries of health and education, as well as the army’s Home Front Command, which informed AFP on Sunday that its antibody testing operation had begun.

Zohar was pleasantly delighted to learn that her son had been infected with Covid at a serological testing site in the coastal city of Netanya.

“My son tested positive for Corona antibodies; he was evidently unwell and we were unaware,” she told AFP.

She explained, “That means he’ll obtain a ‘green pass’ and be allowed to go to school safely now.”

The antibodies were not found in her younger daughter, who was also tested on Sunday.

According to army radio, a trial experiment undertaken last week in primarily ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities indicated that almost a fifth of children had developed antibodies.

Last month, Education Ministry Director General Yigal Slovik claimed that last year’s school closures caused pupils “emotional and social damage.”

“Among other things, the lockdowns and remote learning generated a 44 percent increase in referrals for suicidal risk diagnosis,” he stated.

In mid-December, Israel became one of the first countries to initiate a vaccination campaign, thanks to a deal with Pfizer to get millions of funded vaccine doses in exchange for providing statistics on their efficacy.

The immunization campaign was lauded as a success story for substantially reducing infections, but Israel is now reporting thousands of new cases every day.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.