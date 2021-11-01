COVID-19 Update: Indonesia Approves Novavax Vaccine for Emergency Use.

On Monday, Indonesia granted emergency use clearance for the COVID-19 vaccine to Novavax Inc. and its partner Serum Institute of India, marking the company’s first global approval. Shipments to Indonesia will begin immediately, according to Novavax.

In a late-stage clinical research including 30,000 patients from the United States and Mexico, the shot was found to be 90 percent effective, even against variations of concern. Instead of using mRNA, lab-grown copies of the spike protein that encapsulates the COVID-19 virus are used.

The Indonesian government declared that 20 million doses will be sent to the country this year, with distribution plans in the works.

According to Reuters, the Maryland-based biotechnology business also filed for emergency use of their vaccine in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, the Philippines, and with the European Medicines Agency.

Serum Institute, an Indian business and the world’s largest vaccine maker, will produce the shot under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute have pledged to provide 1.1 billion doses to the Covovax facility, overseen by the World Health Organization.

According to U.S. News & World Report, this vaccine is easy to ship because it does not require a very cold storage temperature, making it more accessible to low-income countries.