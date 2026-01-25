Couple Leaves London to Build New Life in Portugal After Year of Van Living

After a year spent living in a converted van in South London, Rudi and Liv Keyser have made their dream of relocating to Portugal a reality, starting fresh in a rustic farmhouse in the Alentejo region. The couple, driven by the allure of a quieter life with better weather, saved up the funds necessary for their big move by living simply and working long hours. Now, they are settling into their new home—a farmhouse with no running water or bathroom—alongside a growing collection of animals.

From Van Life to Farm Life

Rudi, 48, was working as the head of catering at Great Ormond Street Hospital while running a small microbrewery on the side. Meanwhile, Liv, a doctor, was working in Woking. Their paths crossed in 2020 when Liv took a job in Gibraltar, offering them the opportunity to explore the Iberian Peninsula. During their travels, they fell in love with Spain and Portugal’s more relaxed lifestyle and the region’s near-constant sunshine.

When they returned to London in 2021, the couple decided to leave behind the rental market and save as much money as possible for their eventual move abroad. Their solution? Converting a long-wheelbase van into a compact living space. For a full year, the two worked full-time jobs during the day while managing a small pub in South Wimbledon in the evenings and weekends. Their van, equipped with a composting toilet and a small kitchen, was parked in a storage yard in Norbiton. Despite the cramped conditions, the couple managed to save around £24,000, which would fund their move to Portugal.

In 2024, after months of searching for properties across Spain and Portugal, the couple found their ideal home—a dilapidated farmhouse in Alentejo for £250,000, complete with 35 acres of land. In October 2024, after their wedding, they made the permanent move, bringing their dogs Gatsby (a Dalmatian) and Holly (a sprollie) along for the journey.

Building a New Business

The couple initially planned to focus on renovating the farmhouse and building glamping accommodations on their land as part of a new agri-tourism business. However, six weeks after moving in, disaster struck when the farmhouse’s old wood stove caught fire, damaging the roof. Instead of retreating, Rudi and Liv received an unexpected outpouring of support from the local community, who volunteered to help repair the roof in exchange for food and drinks. Within half a day, the roof was fixed.

Since then, the couple has focused on making the farmhouse livable while also building their agri-tourism business. They’ve purchased 11 glamping tents, constructed straw bale lodges, and created an outdoor kitchen and bathroom block. They plan to open for business in 2026, providing guests with an immersive rural experience away from the distractions of modern technology.

While they continue to work on their business, Liv is remotely working for a health technology company and plans to return to medicine once she becomes fluent in Portuguese. Rudi, meanwhile, is consulting for the pub company that once employed them.

Rudi and Liv have embraced their new life in Portugal, with days filled with animal care, hiking, cycling, and visits to the nearby beach. As they near the opening of their glamping business, they are also preparing for a wedding celebration with friends and family, set for May 2026. For Rudi, the move marks the start of a permanent chapter. “I want to die in this house, it is our forever home,” he says.