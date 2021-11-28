Could Cyber Monday Be Taking Over The Tradition? Online Black Friday Shopping Is Declining: Could Cyber Monday Be Taking Over The Tradition?

According to Adobe Analytics data, online Black Friday shopping profits have dropped for the first time ever this year.

Online Black Friday profits in 2021 totaled $8.9 billion, up 21.6 percent over the previous year’s $9 billion. Due to early discounts being offered and the epidemic, profits may be reduced.

In a statement, Vivek Pandya, principal analyst for Adobe Digital Insights, said, “For the first time ever, Black Friday experienced a reversal of the growth pattern of previous years.”

“To ensure they receive the greatest discounts, shoppers are being strategic in their present shopping, buying far earlier in the season and being flexible about when they purchase.”

This year’s online Thanksgiving shopping did not show a rise. According to Adobe’s analytics, which records over 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and 100 million stock keeping units, profits were $5.1 billion, the same as previous year.

According to the statistics, “consumers began to shift their spending earlier in the season, responding to marketing and bargains from retailers that began in October,” according to the business.

Despite the fact that the Black Friday shopping ritual is on the wane, Cyber Monday is predicted to generate $10.2 billion to $11.3 billion in sales. Cyber Monday is regarded as the year’s largest internet shopping day.

According to Adobe, consumers have spent $89.9 billion on online shopping since November 1 and are on target to spend $207 billion by the conclusion of the holiday season.