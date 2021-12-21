Could 5G Have an Impact on Air Travel? Airbus and Boeing have asked Biden to postpone the release.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Airbus and Boeing, two major aviation manufacturers, asked the Biden administration to postpone the introduction of 5G cell service until January 5, 2022.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry players in the US to identify potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” Airbus said in a statement to the BBC. The US Department of Transportation has been presented with an Aviation Safety Proposal to reduce potential risks.” In a letter to Buttigieg, Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Airbus America CEO Jeffrey Knittel warned that the implementation of 5G might “adversely influence the aircraft’s capacity to properly operate.” 5G interference could pose problems in low-visibility situations, forcing flights to be delayed or diverted.

According to CNN, the CEOs asked the Biden administration to postpone 5G deployment and limit the power of 5G transmissions near airports in the letter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rule in December prohibiting pilots from utilizing certain flying systems, such as auto-landing, when 5G could interfere with onboard instruments.

Because of FAA warnings, AT&T and Verizon have already delayed the launch by a month and taken precautionary precautions to mitigate 5G’s effects, but Boeing and Airbus say the remedies are insufficient.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby termed 5G “the largest and most devastating issue facing us right now” during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry in the United States, believes that the statements made by airline CEOs are overblown and based on flawed science. Meredith Attwell Baker, CEO of CITA, wrote a blog post claiming that any delay might harm the economy just when the globe is returning to normal after the pandemic.

“There is not a single case of 5G creating harmful interference with air traffic of any kind within the roughly 40 countries using 5G in the C-Band today,” Baker wrote in November. Despite this data, the FAA and the aviation sector appear to be planning a complete shutdown of 5G rollout in the US.”