Costco Wine Advent Calendars 2021 Are Back: Find Out What Wines Will Be Available This Year, Plus More.

Costco (COST) has already announced the return of its wine and beer Advent calendars for 2021, preparing customers for the holiday season.

A countdown to Christmas Eve is included on the calendar, with a new mini-beer or wine selection for each day leading up to the holiday.

Costco buyers clamor for the Advent calendars, which sell out swiftly in bulk stores. According to USA Today, “it might be Advent-ageous to add two really exciting beer and wine holiday goodies to your Costco list in early September, as they sell out quickly,” according to the September edition of the Costco Connection magazine.

According to USA Today, the wine calendars have 24 half bottles and cost $99.99, while the beer calendar contains 24 16.9-ounce cans of German beer and costs $59.99. Prices may differ depending on the shop.

Flying Blue, which sources wines from small farmers and makes, bottles, and markets them under its own labels, devised the wine Advent calendar.

A Pays d’Oc Merlot from Southern France, a Palloncini Rosé from Northern Italy’s Rubicone region, and an Azzimato from Abruzzo, a hilly region in South-Central Italy, are among the wines featured in this year’s calendar.

Wineadventure.com has more information on the wines, and most Costco locations will have the calendar in stock by the first week of October, according to the website.

Costco’s stock was trading at $462.21 at 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday, down $2.95, or 0.63 percent.