Costco Update: As COVID cases rise across the country, the retailer maintains dedicated senior hours.

Due to an increase in coronavirus infections across the United States, Costco (COST) has reversed its decision to stop its special senior hours.

The wholesale retailer announced the move on its website, saying it would take effect on July 26 at its warehouse shops in the United States and Puerto Rico. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, dedicated operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at its stores.

Individuals aged 60 and up, people with impairments, and anyone who is immunocompromised and may be at high risk of developing COVID-19 will be able to shop at Costco. Customers who are eligible will not be accepted with an additional visitor.

Costco did state that special working hours may vary by location, and that customers should check with their local Costcos for details.

Costco said in early July that it would be removing its specialized senior shopping hours, yet COVID cases were declining across the country at the time. The company offered additional hours for vulnerable customers five days a week at the time.

“Rather than withdrawing, we’ll keep senior hours Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice,” said Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief finance officer, to USA Today.

COVID infections are on the rise in all 50 states, and hospitalizations are on the rise across the country, as the Delta version of the virus becomes a concern due to its high transmissibility rate.

At the height of the COVID outbreak in March 2020, Costco was one of the first businesses to implement a face mask policy in its stores. Since then, the corporation has removed the mask requirement for vaccinated consumers.

As of premarket hours on Tuesday, Costco shares were trading at $412.65, down $1.50, or 0.36 percent.