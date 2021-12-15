Costco Steps Up Its Competition With Amazon.

Costco has launched Costco Next (CN), a special category that comprises a large range of handpicked products from some of the company’s most dependable suppliers, in an effort to compete with Amazon.

“Costco Next offers suppliers that have been hand-selected by our buyers for their quality of merchandise and great customer service,” according to Costco’s website. “So you can shop with confidence, knowing that you’re buying products from well-known brands.” According to Tom Caporaso, CEO of Clarus Commerce, CN is expected to improve Costco’s membership program, which is virtually as well-known as Amazon’s Prime program. “Costco has been climbing the supermarket rankings for years thanks to its annual membership program, which has over 47 million Gold star members,” he says.

The launch of CN couldn’t have come at a better time. It would assist Costco in expanding its product offering when multiple products’ supplies are low due to supply chain bottlenecks.

“With 68 percent of shoppers saying they’d join a program just to get more product discounts this holiday season, it’s only natural that Costco is looking for ways to expand supplier partnerships to get shoppers what they want at lower prices – something Amazon Prime does all the time,” Caporaso said.

CN will also assist Costco in capitalizing on a new retail trend: the blending of online and offline sales. Customers can order products online and pick it up at local stores, or they can have it transported to them for same-day delivery from local businesses.

According to Caporaso, the new retailing paradigm has given traditional merchants like Costco an advantage against Amazon. “Costco has a physical store footprint advantage over Amazon, with hundreds of warehouse-sized locations within a driving radius of many shoppers,” he says.

Placer.ai’s VP of Marketing, Ethan Chernofsky, agrees. “In all of retail, Costco is one of the most consistent performers. Monthly visits increased by 7.4% on average in 2021 compared to the same months in 2019 – “an extremely excellent achievement given the unique nature of the previous year,” he said.

“A powerful combination of elements underpins the brand’s distinctive success, including a membership model that encourages repeat visits and a value-driven retail approach. Because of the large variety of products available, a trip to Costco is rarely restricted by the items one intends to purchase. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.