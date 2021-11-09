Costco is opening four new stores, and here’s where they’ll be.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Costco (COST) will open four more shops in the coming months as part of its ambitious global development.

Stores in South Windsor, Connecticut, and Garner, North Carolina, are among the additional locations set to open in the coming months. In November and December, two overseas venues will open in Pontault Combault, France, and Bilbao, Spain.

Costco has continued to expand its store portfolio as consumers flock to its wholesale clubs, unlike many other retailers who have cut their brick-and-mortar footprint as a result of the pandemic. In its annual report, Costco stated that it plans to open 20 new stores in 2021.

In September, the wholesale retailer launched new locations in San Antonio, Texas, and Stafford, Texas, and in October, it opened locations in Duluth, Minnesota, and Avon, Indiana. In October, it launched a facility in Anjou, Quebec, Canada.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas, Moore, Oklahoma, Springfield, Missouri, and Naperville, Illinois all opened stores in July and August. Costco also established foreign facilities in Moriyama, Japan, and Lake Macquarie, Australia, in July and August.

During pandemic lockdowns, Costco was one of the only merchants that was able to remain open as a vital business. During the COVID crisis, the company realized the benefits of keeping open, as sales increased due to consumer stimulus spending.

Today, it continues to witness high consumer spending, with net sales of $35.97 billion for the nine weeks ending Oct. 31, up 17.3 percent from $30.66 billion the previous year. Costco also reported a 19.2 percent increase in net sales from $13.82 billion in 2020 to $16.47 billion in October.

In mid-October, Costco boosted its employee minimum wage to $17 per hour, citing a surge in consumer spending. The raise comes after the corporation raised its workers’ hourly wages to $16 in February.

Costco also recently announced their Black Friday sales event, which will begin online on Nov. 15 and provide members early access to bargains. The sale will go till November 29.

Costco’s stock was trading at $502.00 in premarket hours on Tuesday, down $1.81, or 0.36 percent.