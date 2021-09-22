Costco is experiencing supply shortages, resulting in toilet paper delays.

Customers who order toilet paper from Costco (COST) may expect delays since the wholesale company is experiencing trouble delivering orders owing to supply limitations.

Customers are complaining that they are receiving an order delay warning from Costco regarding their online toilet paper purchases, according to Fox News.

“Due to increasing numbers, you may observe a minor delay in the processing of this order,” the email warns, according to Fox News. Costco is “working to fulfill everything as swiftly as possible,” according to the email.

Customers have reported on social media that some Costco shops are out of key supplies such as water and toilet paper, prompting the company to issue a delay warning.

I guess @Costco will have to put a stop to folks hoarding water once more. “Limit 5 per customer” was now written on the sign. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6C7AOra2Ga #pandemic #CovidIsNotOver

As buyers begin to stockpile again, Costco has put purchase limits on select items at some stores. At the height of the pandemic, customers were stockpiling up on cleaning goods, water, and paper products, fearing that they might run out.

On its website, Costco declared that “some warehouses may have temporary item limits on certain items,” and that “some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items.” It didn’t say which items were restricted.

A number of manufacturers have experienced product shortages as a result of limited cargo ships disrupting the supply chain and bad weather disrupting the manufacturing of products like coffee. Supply challenges have been exacerbated by labor issues, increased demand, and a shortage of truck drivers.

Procter & Gamble, according to the Wall Street Journal, has increased production to try to keep up with the increased demand. According to Business Insider, semiconductor chips, chicken wings, and Coca-Cola are all in limited supply.

Costco was trading at $454.08 in premarket hours on Wednesday, up $1.97, or 0.44 percent.