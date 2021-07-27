Corporate sponsors are being pushed out of the Beijing Olympics by US lawmakers.

Corporate sponsors were urged to withdraw from the 2022 Beijing Olympics by US legislators on Tuesday, accusing them of aiding what the US deems genocide in China’s Xinjiang region, but the firms claimed they had little effect.

Members of Congress chastised officials from five big US firms that would support the Winter Games through partnerships with the International Olympic Committee in an often tense session.

Senator Jeff Merkley, the chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, accused US firms of assisting Beijing in “reaping the gains in prestige and propaganda,” drawing a comparison to Hitler’s 1936 Berlin Olympics.

“He had already committed heinous atrocities against his own people, and there was more to come. But it’s worse than Berlin in 1936 in this case because the slaughter is already underway,” he warned.

In Xinjiang, where analysts estimate more over one million people are detained in camps, the US claims Beijing is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim Turkic people.

Beijing denies genocide and refers to the camps as vocational training centers, a claim denied by Uyghurs who claim they are being pushed to abandon their religious beliefs.

When asked if the Olympics should be moved, Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president of Visa, stated the credit card company has “no specific position” because “that is not a decision and a role that the sponsorships play.”

“We, as Visa, will be there to support and fund the athletes as long as the governments allow them to attend the Games,” she said.

Airbnb’s head of Olympics and Paralympics partnerships, David Holyoke, said the business had emphasized “the significance of human rights” with the IOC, but declined to comment on whether the Games should be moved out of Beijing.

Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal opponent of China, chastised the firms, saying they had been given “orders not to say anything that would embarrass the Chinese Communist Party.”

Cotton remarked, “I’d say this is the most sad, awful meeting I’ve participated in in eight years” in Congress.

Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, a co-chair of the commission, advised the businesses to follow the lead of Toyota, which halted marketing for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics due to public resistance to the Games due to worries over Covid-19.

McGovern stated that the Beijing Games cannot be run as usual and reiterated his plea for them to be relocated.

“If we can postpone the Olympics for a year for the sake of a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.