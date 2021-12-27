Corporate Earnings Had A Great Year In 2021.

According to FactSet, which keeps track of corporate earnings, 2021 was a record year for corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic.

On this side of the Atlantic, business profits in the United States reached new highs in 2021. “The expected (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for CY 2021 is 45.1 percent,” says John Butters, Vice President and Senior Earnings Analyst at FactSet. “This is far above the trailing 10-year average (annual) earnings growth rate of 5.0 percent (2011-2020).” “If the quarter’s actual growth rate is 45.1 percent, the index’s yearly profits growth rate will be the highest (year-over-year) since FactSet began measuring this statistic in 2008.” The latest high is 39.6 percent, set in fiscal year 2010.” Industrials, materials, consumer discretionary, and financials all outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of corporate earnings in 2021.

European firms have also reported excellent corporate earnings on the other side of the Atlantic. “Overall, the STOXX Europe 600 is likely to expand its top line by 16 percent, up from the 14 percent growth forecast in September,” says Sebastian Segerstrom, a FactSet Product Strategist. “This is a significant improvement over 2020, when the STOXX Europe 600 reported an 11 percent sales decrease overall, with negative sales in more than half of the sectors.” The robust showing in European corporate earnings growth was led by improvements in the energy and basic materials industries, as was the case in the United States.

Wall Street was pleased with corporate earnings, which aided a robust surge in listed company shares, with the S&P 500 setting a new high for the year 2021 last week.

What’s driving 2021’s strong corporate earnings growth? Easy comparisons, economic recovery, and accommodative monetary policy

Recovery of the economy

On both sides of the Atlantic, every sector that has driven the strong recovery is cyclical. These industries follow the business cycle, increasing and declining in lockstep with general activity. As pandemic lockdowns relaxed and the global economy emerged from the pandemic slump, 2021 was a year of economic recovery. As a result, cyclical sectors like industrials, materials, and energy were stimulated. These are other industries that have benefited from the rise of inflation.

Simple analogies

Meanwhile, because 2021 was a recession year, comparisons with 2020 were simple. "The relatively high growth rate for the year is attributable to a mix of higher earnings for 2021 and an easier comparison with 2020."