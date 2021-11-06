Corniche, a Baffert horse, wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Corniche overcame a shaky start to win the $2 million Juvenile on Friday, giving trainer Bob Baffert his first Breeders’ Cup race win since the Kentucky Derby organizers imposed a two-year ban.

With Corniche winning by one and three quarter lengths over Pappacap and Giant Game, veteran jockey Mike Smith became one of the oldest Juvenile race winners at the age of 56.

Corniche has been named the horse to watch coming into the Kentucky Derby next year.

“This is the first time he got warm, just a little excited, and I assume it was because of the crowd,” Corniche’s Smith explained.

Smith, who won the Juvenile for the third time, admitted to feeling worried before the one and one sixteenth mile race for two-year-olds at the Del Mar track in Southern California.

“The Breeders’ Cup has a certain allure. It elevates me to a new level. I’m 18 all over again, and I’m having a great time. Smith said, “I’m going to start sobbing.”

The Juvenile is the main event of Breeders’ Cup weekend, which begins on Friday. The $6 million Classic, which takes place on Saturday, brings the two days of highlight racing to a close.

Due to a shin ailment, pre-race favorite Jack Christopher was removed from the Juvenile earlier in the day.

The races on Friday were held in the midst of heavy scrutiny of controversial trainer Baffert after his horse, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, tested positive for drugs at Churchill Downs.

Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness Stakes and was then barred from competing in the Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not yet penalized Baffert, but Churchill Downs has imposed a two-year ban on the 68-year-old, who filed a lawsuit in June asking more tests before his horse’s Derby victory could be revoked.

Baffert, the all-time money leader among Breeders’ Cup trainers, was allowed to enter horses this week, but he was subjected to stronger barn security and out-of-competition drug testing than his competitors.

After Friday’s victory, Baffert said, “I welcome everything.” “I want people to know that Bob Baffert is an excellent trainer who treats his horses well.

“I try not to get distracted by the clutter and attempt to stay focused.” “These victories will come,” he added.

"All I want to do is win." I'm overjoyed that this horse performed so well." Baffert also had two more horses in the event, including Pinehurt, who finished in a tie.