Consumers are delaying the construction of new homes as costs and COVID cases continue to rise.

According to the latest estimate provided by the Census Bureau on Wednesday, new dwelling construction decreased 7% in July as consumers continued to be cautious due to fears of a coronavirus return.

According to Reuters, construction expenses and home prices continue to plague the housing industry, prompting a drop below anticipated forecasts of 1.600 million units for the month.

Housing starts fell to 1.534 million units in July, significantly below the revised June estimate of 1.650 million units, while building permits grew by 2.6 percent to 1.635 million.

Single-family homes fell 4.5 percent month over month to 1.111 million units, falling short of June’s 1.163 million. Buildings with five or more units accounted for 412,000 new constructions.

In an email, Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said, “While demand for new homes remains high, the pace of new construction reflected softening homebuilder confidence in June as builders grappled with the opportunity to shore up profitability now that lumber prices are declining from recent spikes.”

“Builders are slowing down completions, leery of overcommitting on final new house prices in the face of variable land, material, and labor costs,” he added.

According to Reuters, material costs continue to be a problem for builders, which is exacerbated by land and manpower shortages. The recent COVID outbreak, which has seen cases of the virus reach new highs across the United States, has also had a role.

The homebuilding industry has been lagging since March, when it peaked at 1.739 million units, the highest level since June 2006, according to the news outlet.