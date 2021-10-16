Consumers are being urged to begin holiday shopping, with the promise that “no intervention” will alleviate supply chain bottlenecks.

Because supply chain constraints have resulted in empty store shelves and a longer period of inflation than predicted, experts are advising shoppers to get a head start on holiday shopping if they don’t want to miss out on any of the things they want.

According to CNBC, supply shortages appear to be growing by the day, and experts fear that increased spending as the holidays approach may result in completely bare shelves by the time the traditional Christmas shopping season begins in November. While the NPD Group showed that 51% of respondents want to start shopping before Thanksgiving this year, this is only a modest increase from the year before, which could lead to additional dissatisfaction for those who opt to wait.

Consumers’ holiday shopping attitudes, according to Katie Thomas, director of the Kearny Consumer Institute, “are alright with delays as long as [their items]come before Christmas.” She did caution, though, that those same buyers who aren’t too concerned about product supplies and popular gifts now will be “crazy come December.” While shoppers may be eager to wait for Black Friday and later in the season for the good deals they usually find at that time, experts warn that it may be better to take advantage of earlier offerings on Amazon and at retailers like Target now, because even if prices do drop later, “the added layer of inventory concerns [are]motivating many shoppers to grab what they want when they see it, instead of waiting for better deals later in the season,” Marsh says.

The Biden administration has made supply chain difficulties a priority ahead of the holiday season, with the goal of resolving issues at backed-up ports. However, experts warn that the problems will persist for some time, even if greater attention is paid to alleviating the pressure.

“There will be no political intervention that will get this done, and there may not even be a human intervention that will get this done because this issue will now extend into the new year.”

"There will be no political intervention that will get this done, and there may not be a human intervention that will get this done because this issue will now extend well into next year," said Steve Pasierb, president and chief executive of the Toy Association.