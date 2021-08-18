Consumers are being misled by Tesla’s self-driving advertising.

Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts have asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla (TSLA) for allegedly misleading advertising of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technologies.

The senators asked FTC Chair Lina Khan to open an investigation into the electric carmaker for “potentially deceptive and unfair practices” in the advertising and marketing of driving automation technologies, and to take appropriate enforcement action to “ensure the safety of all drivers on the road,” according to the letter sent on Wednesday.

In their letter to Khan, Blumenthal and Markey accused Tesla of routinely exaggerating the capabilities of its vehicles, which they said “increasingly pose a menace to motorists and other road users.”

“We suspect that Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies are not as mature and reliable as the corporation promotes to the public,” the senators wrote, citing a 2019 Tesla YouTube video titled “Full Self-Driving.”

They further alleged that Elon Musk has boasted about self-driving technologies, giving examples from July 2020 and January 2021 in which the Tesla CEO told customers that “Tesla vehicles would soon approach Level 5 autonomy, or full automation.”

“Unfortunately, Tesla’s advertising and marketing is reaching a broad audience: the “Full Self Driving” video has been seen more than 18 million times,” Blumenthal and Markey added. While Tesla has buried qualifying warnings elsewhere on their website, the video’s caption link connects to a purchasing page that lacks more information about the vehicle’s genuine capabilities.”

“Tesla drivers pay attention to these claims and believe their cars are capable of driving themselves – with potentially fatal consequences,” they continued.

“Tesla and Mr. Musk’s continuous overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities – despite plain and frequent warnings – reveal a highly troubling disregard for the safety of individuals on the road and demand genuine accountability,” the senators said in their letter. Tesla drivers, as well as the general public, are at risk of serious harm or death as a result of their claims. We encourage you to start an investigation into Tesla’s frequent and exaggerated claims about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features, and to take appropriate enforcement action to prevent further damage or death as a result of any Tesla feature, in light of these concerns.”

The Senators’ letter comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a formal investigation into the incident on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.