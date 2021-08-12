Consumers are being hammered by a 42 percent increase in gas prices.

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in July, owing to rising gasoline costs, prompting the White House to call on oil producers to open the taps to increase supply on Wednesday.

Overall inflation, however, slowed from the previous month as some of the effects of the flu shutdowns faded, according to government data released Wednesday.

President Joe Biden praised the report, saying it demonstrated progress as costs began to fall.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.5 percent in July, seasonally adjusted, following a 0.9 percent increase in June, according to the Labor Department.

Energy prices fell in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 limitations, which forced businesses and transportation to shut down for the most part, but have since risen as widespread vaccinations have allowed the economy to return to normal.

According to the data, gasoline prices increased by 2.4 percent last month and by 41.8 percent when compared to July 2020.

The White House has appealed on OPEC+ producers – the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners – to boost supply to alleviate price hikes, which have become a political liability for Biden.

“If left unchecked, higher gasoline costs risk jeopardizing the ongoing global recovery,” warned US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the new OPEC+ deal to boost output is “just not enough” to fully offset the output cuts enforced during the pandemic.

Sullivan’s comments come three weeks after the OPEC+ group announced a plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per month starting in August.

By the end of 2022, the group’s output will have been recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Sullivan also urged US regulators to intervene against “any criminal behaviour” or market manipulation that could be driving up petrol prices for Americans.

Later Wednesday, Biden conceded to reporters that “a lot of families are still feeling the pain.” Families’ budgets are still tight, and incomes don’t go as far as they should.”

However, he claims that the recent easing of inflationary pressures and employment increases are proof that his economic policies are working.

“We brought this economy back from the brink of collapse. And there will be some ups and downs,” Biden said.

Price data has been skewed, according to private economists and Federal Reserve policymakers, by the exceptional effort to resume business after the pandemic’s worst months, despite the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.