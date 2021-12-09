Consumer inflation in China rose in November, owing to a rebound in pork prices.

Official data released Thursday revealed that consumer inflation in China rose to its highest level in almost a year in November, owing to a recovery in pork prices as seasonal demand increased.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of retail inflation, came in at 2.3 percent year over year, slightly below estimates but still the most since August 2020.

The cost of pork, a staple meat in the world’s second-largest economy, was affected by “increase in seasonal consumption demand and a short-term restricted supply of fat pigs,” according to NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Pork prices increased 12.2 percent on a monthly basis, according to Dong.

In a recent note, Capital Economics’ senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard stated that people appear to have begun storing up on pork for the winter.

“There are also indications that the pork supply is not improving.”

Pork prices have been driving up China’s CPI in recent years as stocks have been decimated by African swine disease, and officials have been striving to bring costs down.

Factory inflation, on the other hand, has declined from a 26-year peak in November, according to the most recent data, with the producer price index (PPI) slipping to 12.9 percent.

This occurred as authorities tightened measures to guarantee that supplies and prices remained stable, according to Dong, who noted that the “rapid growth” in coal and metals costs has been slowed for the time being.

The PPI, which gauges the cost of goods at the factory gate, had been rising for four months in a row, putting pressure on officials to keep prices under control.