Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly Despite Economic Concerns

Consumer confidence in the UK saw a minor uptick in January, driven by households’ resilience amid ongoing economic uncertainty. According to the latest data from GfK, the Consumer Confidence Index rose by one point to minus 16, continuing a decade-long streak of negative readings. This marks the 10th anniversary since the index last entered positive territory.

The slight increase in confidence is attributed to a rise in personal financial optimism. GfK reported that confidence in personal finances for the year ahead surged by four points, reaching a score of six, which is eight points higher compared to the same time last year. Despite this, expectations for the broader economic situation over the next 12 months remain grim, as the overall economic outlook fell two points to minus 31.

Resilience, Not Optimism, Drives Confidence

Neil Bellamy, GfK’s consumer insights director, emphasized that while the small boost in consumer confidence reflects a positive shift in personal finance perceptions, it is not an indicator of broad economic optimism. “Consumers are feeling more resilient, but not optimistic,” Bellamy explained. “This change is about managing what they can control—spending and saving—rather than expecting an immediate recovery.”

Despite the general pessimism surrounding the UK economy, which Bellamy likened to “an untethered boat drifting slowly out to sea,” there was a positive shift in the Major Purchase Index, which rose one point to minus 10. This is a significant 10-point increase compared to last year, suggesting that some consumers are still confident enough to make larger purchases despite broader economic concerns.

The findings underscore a growing trend of cautious optimism. While concerns about the economy remain at the forefront of consumers’ minds, the resilience they have shown in managing personal finances is becoming a key factor in the slight increase in consumer confidence.