Consumer Confidence Remains Low Due to Inflation Fears.

According to a research issued Friday, the University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment survey showed mood rose modestly in late October. This suggests that, despite supply chain concerns and high prices, consumer sentiment in the United States remains gloomy.

The most recent reading of the consumer mood index was 71.7 in October, up 0.3 points from the preliminary estimate mid-month but still below the September reading of 72.8.

The index is higher than the 71.2 predicted by analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The readings in August were the lowest since December 2011, with a 10-year low of 70.3. The figures in this month’s index are still significantly below the 101.0 recorded at the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

“Increasing rates of inflation and diminishing trust in government economic policies have negated the good impact of higher income expectations and the receding coronavirus,” said Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist.

“In the October survey, consumers not only expected the greatest year-ahead inflation rate since 2008, but they also voiced greater uncertainty about the year-ahead inflation rate than at any time in over four decades,” he stated. It’s worth noting that this was the first significant increase in inflation uncertainty outside of a recession.” Consumers, according to Curtin, are expecting the biggest year-ahead inflation since 2008, at 4.8 percent. They indicated more concern about inflation in the coming year than at any time in the previous 40 years. According to the US Federal Reserve, the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate was 2.99 percent in October.

According to Market Watch, equity indexes were trading mixed Friday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) +0.05 percent up around 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 index (SPX) -0.19 percent down 0.2 percent.