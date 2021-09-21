ConocoPhillips and Shell have reached an agreement to sell Permian oil assets.

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell announced that it would sell its assets in the US’s shale-oil-rich Permian Basin to rival ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion.

According to a statement, Shell wants to use the funds from the sale of the facility, which produces 175,000 barrels per day on average, to support a $7 billion payment to its shareholders and strengthen its finances.

Wael Sawan, the company’s upstream director, said, “After analyzing several strategies and portfolio choices for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very attractive value offer.”

The Permian Basin, which straddles western Texas and eastern New Mexico, is rich in shale oil and gas and generates over 40% of the country’s crude.

According to ConocoPhillips, the assets sold by Shell’s US unit include 225,000 acres of property in Texas and more than 600 miles of oil, gas, and water transmission pipelines.

Shell is heavily reliant on oil and gas income, yet it intends to be carbon neutral by 2050. It intends to do so by investing in renewable energy and carbon offset technology, as well as reducing its reliance on crude oil as a revenue source.

The Anglo-Dutch oil company has been in the US for more than a century and says it “intend to be an energy leader in the country for decades to come.”

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to ConocoPhillips. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

In a $9.7 billion deal last October, the American company bought Texas-based shale oil rival Concho Resources.